The Navigo imagine R pass is issued when you first subscribe to the imagine R Junior, imagine R Scolaire or imagine R Student pass (excluding the application fees related to the package):

online, from your Personal Space

by mail via a paper form (excluding the imagine R Junior package)

The pass is then sent to your home within 21 days:

at the payer's home for an imagine R School package or an imagine R Junior package

at the payer's or holder's home for an imagine R Student package.

Good to know

The pass is free of charge when you first subscribe.

At the end of the school year, the Navigo imagine R pass must be kept for the next subscription.

If the holder no longer has their Navigo imagine R pass, the production of a new pass will be charged.