There are 3 Solidarity Transport fares that allow you to benefit from discounts on your tickets and passes.

Free solidarity

The Solidarité Gratuité fare allows certain beneficiaries of social assistance to travel free of charge throughout the Île-de-France region on all modes of transport.

You can benefit from it if you live in Île-de-France and:

be part of a household receiving the RSA under certain means conditions (the sum of your lump sum and your activity bonus must be lower than the ceilings defined by Île-de-France Mobilités);

under certain means conditions (the sum of your lump sum and your activity bonus must be lower than the ceilings defined by Île-de-France Mobilités); or are unemployed and benefit from both the Specific Solidarity Allowance (ASS) and the Complementary Health Solidarity (CSS) without financial participation (formerly Couverture Maladie Universelle Complémentaire CMU-C).

The rights are granted for a period of 3 months and can be renewed.

Find out more about the Solidarité Gratuité pricing

Solidarity Discount 75%

The 75% Solidarity Discount pricing allows certain social assistance beneficiaries to benefit from a 75% discount on the Navigo Month and Week passes; as well as 50% on single tickets and Navigo Liberté +.

The following can benefit from the 75% Solidarity Discount:

beneficiaries of the Complementary Health Solidarity (CSS) without financial participation (formerly Couverture Maladie Universelle Complémentaire CMU-C), as well as members of their household;

(formerly Couverture Maladie Universelle Complémentaire CMU-C), as well as members of their household; or jobseekers receiving the Specific Solidarity Allowance (ASS).

The rights are granted for a period of 1 to 12 months and can be renewed.

Find out more about the 75% Solidarity Discount

50% discount

The 50% Discount pricing allows certain beneficiaries of social assistance to benefit from a 50% discount on Navigo Month and Week passes, single tickets and Navigo Liberté +.

The following can benefit from the 50% Solidarity Discount:

beneficiaries of State Medical Aid (AME).

The right to a reduction is granted for a period of 1 to 12 months, depending on the end of the social rights and may be renewed.

Learn more about the 50% discount