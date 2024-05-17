The presentations and reports of the meetings are online!
Published on
Between the end of March and the beginning of April, the Île-de-France Mobilités teams came to meet you. The purpose of these meetings was to present the developments of the Bus Bords de Marne project since the preliminary consultation and to answer your questions before the public inquiry, planned for autumn 2024. 3 meetings and 1 traveller meeting of about 2 hours were organised, each with a detailed focus on a particular geographical area.
Find below and in the media library all the presentations and reports:
- Public meeting in Perreux-sur-Marne on 21 March
o Presentation
o Report
- Travellers' meeting in Chelles on 25 March
o Report
- Public meeting in Neuilly-sur-Marne on 2 April
o Presentation
o Report
- Public meeting in Neuilly-Plaisance on April 4
o Presentation
o Report
Find all the details of the project on the website!
You will find on the site all the up-to-date information on the project, including the general presentation of the project and its objectives, the planned developments sector by sector including 3D visualizations and the "Frequently Asked Questions".
Stay informed!
To not miss anything of the news of the Bus Bords de Marne and to be informed of the dates and modalities of the public inquiry scheduled for autumn 2024, subscribe to the project's news.