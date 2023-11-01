Opinions published

Published on
Le Perreux-sur-Marne
Non à l'isolement du quartier des Joncs Marins
We are already in an isolated district of the city centre of Le Perreux, why add central bus lanes that will further isolate the Joncs Marins district, as the ring road isolates Paris from its suburbs
Le Perreux-sur-Marne
Non à la séparation du Perreux en deux
The central road that you propose will cut the city in two and even more isolated the district of the marine rushes.
Maintain the bus lanes as they already exist on the Boulevard d'Alsace Lorraine.
Le Perreux-sur-Marne
Un nouveau mur de Berlin au Perreux
Hello
In the PLU of Perreux, the Mayor insists on the need to better connect the seagrass district to the rest of the city. Your project does just the opposite. The access to the boulevard allowing
Le Perreux-sur-Marne
Plu du Perreux sur Marne
The bus project on the banks of the marne leads to the removal of many parking spaces, bld Alsace Lorraine, north side odd numbers. This is to the detriment of the beginnings. The Plu stipulates that
Le Perreux-sur-Marne
Pas de voies centrales pour le Bus des Bords de Marne sur Le Perreux
The project will cut off the Joncs Marins district from the city centre of Le Perreux.
Why not maintain the current 2 bus lanes in each direction rather than wanting to put central bus lanes that wi
Le Perreux-sur-Marne
Avis Association AGIR POUR LE PERREUX-SUR-MARNE
APLP Reviews
As a recognized local association, APLP participated in the preliminary BBM consultation on the initial project held in 2020 and 2021. Our association has submitted an opinion expressi
Le Perreux-sur-Marne
Une MCDU pertinente pour un projet utile, économique et écologique
I fully agree with the adjustments proposed in this MCDU document.
Having lived for about fifteen years in the marine rush district of Perreux-sur-Marne, I can only confirm the conclusions of the s
Le Perreux-sur-Marne
Bus 113 : Nogent RER <--> Chelles toujours j'espère ?
Hello
1) I don't understand: the route to/from the Nogent/Marne RER station is not indicated. Apart from that, this is the current route of the 113. Aren't you going to tell us that you intend to can
Neuilly-Plaisance à Neuilly-sur-Marne
Pour
The interest of this project is (according to Ile de France mobilités) to "Offer a fast, reliable and comfortable means of transport"
But how can you be fast if the buses end up in car traffic?
It i
Le Perreux-sur-Marne
Liaison RER A de Nogent sur Marne et évaluation des bouchons.
It is surprising that the "feeder" does not also concern the Nogent-sur-Marne RER station. I therefore ask that we study the extension of the project to the RER A station in Nogent-sur-Marne, which is