The implementation of the project
The actors of the project
Visual presenting the project owner, the financiers, the municipalities crossed and the partners.
Client: Île de France Mobilités
Funders: Prefect of the Île-de-France Region, Val de Marne Department, Seine-Saint-Denis Department, Seine-et-Marne Department, Île-de-France Mobilités
Municipalities crossed: Chelles, Fontenay-sous-Bois, Gagny, Gournay-sur-Marne, Le Perreux-sur-Marne, Neuilly-Plaisance, Neuilly-sur-Marne.
Partners: RATP - SGP - SNCF - SPL Marne-au-Bois, Grand Paris Aménagement - DRAC - BSPP - Network concessionaires - prefectures of Val-de-Marne, Seine-Saint-Denis and Seine-et-Marne, as well as the associated instructing services - HAROPA PORT and the company Nivet concessionaire of the port of Gournay
The project owner and the financiers
Ile-de-France Mobilités
The project is being carried out under the project management of Île-de-France Mobilités. Île-de-France Mobilités imagines, organises and finances transport for all Ile-de-France residents. At the heart of the Île-de-France transport network, Île-de-France Mobilités brings together stakeholders (passengers, elected officials, manufacturers, transporters, infrastructure managers), invests and innovates to improve the service provided to passengers. It decides on and manages development and modernization projects for all types of transport. Île-de-France Mobilités ensures that the programme, schedule and cost of the Bus Bords de Marne operation are respected, from the first phases of consultation to commissioning.
The State
The development of carbon-free mobility remains a major priority for the State. Also, to meet the challenges of travel and the expectations of Ile-de-France residents, the State is committed to offering more modern and efficient transport. Interconnected public transport that facilitates connections and improves daily travel in the Île-de-France network.
By contributing 21% financially to the "Bus Bord de Marne" project, the State is pursuing its regional objective of supporting mobility and projects under development in the Val-de-Marne, Seine-Saint-Denis and Seine-et-Marne regions.
The Île-de-France Region
To meet the demand of all users, the Region is investing massively to modernise and expand the public transport network. It also supports the development of daily cycling as well as new road uses such as carpooling or lanes reserved for buses and taxis. It is developing a resolute policy to combat traffic jams and support road innovation. In conjunction with Île-de-France Mobilités, the Region has been engaged in the transport revolution since 2016 to profoundly improve the transport conditions of Ile-de-France residents. The Île-de-France Region is therefore a co-ticket to the tune of 49%, under the State-Region Plan Contract.
The Val de Marne department (94)
The Department of Val-de-Marne is committed to the improvement and development of transport for all Val-de-Marne. Promoting public transport and soft traffic, calming car traffic, guaranteeing better service to the territory and reducing travel times within the department, these are the main objectives of the Val-de-Marne Department in terms of travel. In this ticket, it finances the Bus Bords de Marne project studies to the tune of 10%.
The Department of Seine-Saint-Denis (93)
Because it is a major social, economic and environmental issue, the Department of Seine-Saint-Denis is committed to the development of active modes of transport and is committed to improving the quality and quantity of public transport in the region. It actively participates in the deployment of the bus network and the extension of metro lines, and supports the construction of the new Grand Paris Express metro lines. In this ticket, it finances the Bus Bords de Marne project studies to the tune of 10%.
The department of Seine-et-Marne (77)
By calming car traffic, developing public transport, school transport, local services, carpooling and bicycle links, the Department of Seine-et-Marne is a community mobilized to promote the mobility of the Seine-et-Marne. To achieve this, the Department supports numerous projects in the Seine-et-Marne region alongside the various partners. In this ticket, it finances the Bus Bords de Marne project studies to the tune of 10%.
The cost of the project
Visual showing the cost of the project
The infrastructure is estimated at €237 million excluding tax, including €29.6 million excluding tax for the construction of the bus depot;
Rolling stock: €37 million excl. VAT 100% Île-de-France Mobilités
Operation: 100% Île-de-France Mobilités
Estimated at the economic conditions of June 2023, this cost can vary by plus or minus 10%. A global financing protocol will have to be put in place once the project has been declared to be in the public interest, to allow the studies and the work to continue.
The calendar
Visual identifying the main stages of the project
- On the basis of the preliminary studies, a public consultation was held from November 2020 to February 2021. This phase has made it possible to enrich the project and to develop it so that it best meets the needs and expectations of the territory, taking into account the opinions and proposals of local residents, road users, travellers, companies, associations and local authorities.
- At the end of this consultation, Île-de-France Mobilités has undertaken in-depth studies while taking into account the lessons learned from the consultation, in particular with regard to the alternatives concerning the route on the approach to the Val de Fontenay and Chelles-Gournay terminuses, the restructuring of the bus network, or urban integration (balance of road sharing between buses, traffic, bicycles, pedestrians, trees and parking) and technical development choices.
- In the autumn of 2023, a preliminary consultation on the compatibility of the urban planning documents (MECDU) of Perreux-sur-Marne was held.
- In December 2023, the Schema of Principle (SDP) forming the basis of the public inquiry file was approved.
- In 2024, new phases of dialogue have begun:
> in the spring: public information on the project's progress
> in the autumn: investigation prior to the declaration of public utility. It allowed the public to be informed and to express themselves again on the project.
- In April 2025, the project declaration was issued: it confirms the continuation of the project and specifies Ile-de-France Mobilités' commitments to respond to the findings of the public inquiry and the reservations and recommendations of the commission of inquiry.
Today, the authorities must decide on the public utility of the project. If the project is declared to be in the public interest and the funding is secured, the detailed design studies known as the preliminary design studies (AVP) can then begin. They will specify the technical aspects of the project: materials, tree species and construction methods, detailed rights-of-way required, architectural design or environmental reduction and compensation measures. The start of work is planned from 2027.
Focus: a look back at the main lessons of the consultation
The preliminary consultation confirmed the timeliness of the project, which is highly anticipated, and showed the public's support for the challenges and objectives defined by Île-de-France Mobilités.
It also emerged from the consultation:
- A general agreement on the proposed route;
- Alternative proposals concerning the route approaching the termini at Val de Fontenay and Chelles-Gournay;
- The need to restructure the bus network and maintain the existing service between Nogent-sur-Marne and Chelles beyond Chelles-Gournay station;
- Expectations regarding the details and development choices along the route: location and number of stations, continuity and safety of cycling facilities, pedestrian facilities, greening, effects on car traffic and at intersections.