Discover the newsletter N°1

The EVE (Esbly – Val d'Europe) bus project reached a new milestone on 11 February 2021, with the approval of the schematic and the public utility inquiry file by the Board of Directors of Île-de-France Mobilités.

The project continues today with the detailed studies of the project (preliminary design). This study phase will make it possible to refine the choices that were made during the Schematic studies in consultation with the local authorities and project partners. The results that will result from this new study period will make it possible to provide complete and qualitative information to the various audiences as part of the public inquiry.