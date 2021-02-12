Schematic diagram approved by the Executive Board

On Thursday 11 February 2021, the Île-de-France Mobilités Council approved the schematic diagram and the public inquiry file for the new EVE bus line project (Esbly – Val d'Europe). Linking the Esbly station and the Marne-la-Vallée intercommunal hospital, via the Marne-la-Vallée – Chessy and Val d'Europe stations, the EVE bus will accompany the evolution of the territory and offer an efficient public transport solution to future users.

During this session, the financing agreement for the preliminary design studies between the State (21%), the Île-de-France Region (49%), the Department of Seine-et-Marne (20%) and the Val d'Europe Agglomeration Community (10%) was also validated for an amount of €3 million excluding tax.

This is an important milestone that has just been reached for the EVE bus project! The schematic studies made it possible to deepen the route and position of the stations according to a multi-criteria approach linked to the transport offer, the environment, the technical feasibility and the associated cost.

The project's stakeholders (State, Île-de-France Region, department, municipalities, local authorities and partners concerned) were involved in these studies.

The next step?

The project is now continuing with the completion of a preliminary project study to refine the hypotheses adopted during the preliminary consultation and after the validation of the schematic by the Board of Directors of Île-de-France Mobilités.

To be kept informed of the progress of the studies, subscribe to the news. You will receive an email alert when the survey dates are known.

>> Download the Board of Directors' deliberations.

>> Download the schematic diagram.