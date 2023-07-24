View Reviews

On this page, you can consult all the opinions submitted via the online review form whose authors have accepted the publication.

These reviews, posted between 11 May and 26 June 2015, have not been altered or deleted and have been taken into account in their entirety in the same ticket as the other reviews collected during the consultation. They fed into the results of the consultation and will help to inform the complementary studies and the next phases of the project.

Comments of a manifestly illegal nature are made inaccessible in accordance with Law No. 2004-575 of 21 June 2004 on confidence in the digital economy. They are indicated by the words "This observation was moderated".

Read Reviews

OPINION OF THE MARNE-LA-VALLÉE SECTOR III AND IV TRANSPORT UNION ON THE "ESBLY CHESSY VAL D'EUROPE" PUBLIC TRANSPORT PROJECT

26 June 2015

Saint-Thibault-des-Vignes, June 24, 2015

To the attention of Sophie Mougard

Director General of STIF

39-41 Rue de Châteaudun,

75009 Paris

Case followed by: A. Perret

Subject: Opinion of the Syndicat de Transports des sectors III and IV de Marne-la-Vallée on the "Esbly Chessy Val d'Europe" Public Transport project

Madam Director,

The Syndicat de Transport de Marne-le-Vallée (SIT) has been closely involved in the preparation of the Objectives and Main Characteristics File (DOCP) for the "Esbly Chessy Val d'Europe" Public Transport in a Dedicated Lane (TCSP) project, and I thank you for that.

This project, whose purpose is to connect the RER A and Line P stations, while serving the major hubs of the territory, is eagerly awaited by local elected officials because it will support the urban development of the New Town by offering a high level of service to users.

The proposed road improvements will make it possible to promote all alternative travel, including cycle routes, and to strengthen intermodality between the future TCSP and other modes of rail and bus transport.

This is why I can only express a favourable opinion on the draft DOCP that has been submitted for consultation because it relays the issues raised by the SIT.

I would also like to underline the quality of the consultation mechanism put in place since 11 May 2015 and the quality of the STIF's listening to this project during the two public meetings in Esbly and Serris in which I participated.

Concerning the route, I agree with the STIF's recommendations on the variants to be preferred, namely:

– In the vicinity of Esbly station: the "Hybrid" variant to serve the College.

– On the outskirts of Chessy South: the red route variant via Rue Morris to use the existing bridge.

– In the Val d'Europe sector: the variant of the yellow route serving the Hospital Centre via the Boulevard du Circulaire: it will be necessary to ensure that the bus is turned around at the Gours de la Gondoire crossroads and the RD231.

Concerning the terminus of the TCSP in Val d'Europe, I would like to draw your attention to the isolation of the right-of-way reserve for a new bus station in the municipality of Montévrain. This is why it would be appropriate to study the creation of a new bus station along the Cours de la Gondoire.

Finally, concerning the Maintenance and Storage Site, I support the proposal to locate it at the level of the Orsonville Depot in Bailly-Romainvilliers, very close to the terminus.

My services are at your disposal to discuss this project.

Please accept, Mr. Mayor, the expression of my distinguished sentiments.

Sinclair Vouriot

President of the Transport Union

ROLLING AND NON-ROLLING TRAFFIC

19 June 2015

I am a resident of Crécy la Chapelle and I have been taking the Esbly Gare de l'Est line for 8 years.

The P line is very useful to me because it is more regular than the RER A.

For the past 2-3 years, I have noticed an influx of users who go to the station by car, so the car park quickly saturates in addition to being in very poor condition. In addition, exiting the car park during rush hour is also problematic.

The clean bus route between Esbly and Val d'Europe is a very good idea, but it will increase vehicle traffic at Esbly station and the surrounding area; it will therefore be necessary to think about increasing the parking spaces around the Esbly station.

ESBLY VAL D'EUROPE LINE

19 June 2015

The project seems interesting to me for the link to Val d'Europe.

However, I also think it would be particularly interesting to have a link between ESBLY – ISLES LES VILLENOY – Lycée Courbertin. Currently, high school students take more than an hour to make the trip from ISLES to High School while the latter is 10 minutes away by car (and would also be 10 minutes by Bus!!)

RER A / TRANSILIEN P JUNCTION

18 June 2015

Very interesting project, especially for the RER A / Transilien P junction.

What about the project to extend the RER A to Esbly?

BUS ESBLY VAL D'EUROPE

17 June 2015

We think it's great that a bus relays between esbly montry (where we live) and val d'europe

IMPORTANT STOP FOR US THE EIMLV SCHOOL

15 June 2015

It's an important project and the route is interesting.

A stop at the top of the Côte d'Esbly, near the roundabout of the old RN34

would be essential for us

Our bilingual private school is about 200m away and the Epide/Football District/International School of Marne la Vallée (EIMLV) site needs this attraction for our young people

The young people of the football district would have an additional way to access the brand new field

as well as the young people of the Epide and also the staff of the International School

Thank you for taking into account our existence not far from all the development projects of the future commercial area of Carrefour Market

CONGRATULATIONS ON THIS PROJECT!

15 June 2015

100% FOR !!

I have lived in Montry for 24 years and it is TIME to be able to benefit from a line in a dedicated lane with a frequency every 8 minutes.

In addition, the connection with the SNCF P line is very judicious.

Congratulations again and persevere for the good of all the inhabitants of the surrounding municipalities.

Mr. & Mrs. MARCOS

TRAIN STATIONS AT DISNEYLAND

11 June 2015

It is a pity that this project for a southern bus station in Chessy is undermined by the occupation of the public domain by Disneyland Park. Indeed, the Place François Truffaut, whose function is to serve the TGV, RER and bus stations (south and north), is fenced off by Disneyland.

The park's security guards imposed a search of the public's bags, including public transport users (a trial is also underway).

This means that passengers on buses at the North and South stations will not be able to connect freely and will have to submit to bag checks...

VARIANT AT MAGNY LE GELDING

10 June 2015

This project is an excellent idea in the context of saturation of local means of transport. Using the PEPS network for more than 10 years to take the RER to Paris, I notice a deterioration in travel times due to the multiplication of stops. In addition, there is the increase in passenger traffic on line A. If this new line were to be completed, I would like it to be able to pass through Magny le Hongre to allow its citizens to have the choice of using the Esbly station to reach the capital. The ideal would be a stop on rue du Moulins.

YES, BUT...... UNDER CERTAIN CONDITIONS

9 June 2015

Indeed, for the development of the Living Areas, the ease of connections between the different stations is the ease of connections, this should have been done a long time ago. But a big black spot, especially in Esbly City, which is very congested by road traffic, raises several questions:

What about changes to the landscape and the surroundings of houses? How will traffic changes change daily routes, crossings, pedestrian safety, etc.? What about parking? They are already problematic around the Esbly station, how will this be managed?

A rail interconnection between Meaux and Val d'Europe would have been much smarter but much more expensive....

THE COUPVRAY SERVICE IN THE ROUTE

3 June 2015

I approve of this Esbly-Val d'Europe bus project, because not having a driver's license, I only use public transport for my travels, or walking, therefore, I am very much in demand of public transport that would operate EVERY day of the week as well as later in the evening ...

Indeed I live in Coupvray, and use the 06 bus line a lot, linking Esbly to Chessy or Val d'Europe depending on the schedule... This line serves Coupvray well. It is very practical, but apart from the busy periods early in the morning and late afternoon, there is only one bus every hour during the day, little on Saturdays and not at all on Sundays and public holidays...

This could be compensated for by this new project, which would allow travel over extended time slots, including Sundays, with much more frequent rotations...

But it still has to serve Coupvray well!!

And here, my reservation is at the level of the planned stop, because for most of the current inhabitants of Coupvray, it would seem that they will have to walk a lot to reach this only guaranteed stop in Coupvray and planned near the Champs-Forts on the route of the project, i.e. very far from the current houses (I understand that in the future there will be the emergence of a new district, nevertheless it doesn't change the problem of distance, for most people... )

This is why, as far as the route in Esbly is concerned, I am in favour of the variant with a stop serving the Collège Louis Braille, which would allow, in addition to secondary school students, also new areas of cupressians (far from the stop mentioned above) to be able to join this new line as well...

In addition, it goes without saying that it will ALSO be necessary to maintain bus line n°6 in parallel, because otherwise two-thirds of Coupvray would not be served by public transport and it would not be manageable...

Concerning the rest of the route, I am rather in favour of the variant of the Morris bridge for the service of the Marne la Vallée – Chessy interchange...

Here again, I hope that access to the RER A will be as fast in the future bus station at the south pole as in the current bus station, but what about access to the TGV station from the south pole?

Finally, in Val d'Europe, I am more in favour of serving the hospital via the circular boulevard, which provides good access to the Val d'Europe station of the RER A and the main centres of interest in the area.

A BUS ADAPTED TO YOUR NEEDS

2 June 2015

I think it is high time that a network was developed between Val d'Europe and Esbly, in order to reduce traffic (if possible) and allow users to save time. I welcome people to my home via a website, and in particular interns, and they take 1 hour to do 8km! Sometimes they don't even have a train or bus to go to work.

Thank you for setting up this project as soon as possible.

Nb: and to provide a system to facilitate the circulation of buses in front of Chessy station, as the development of Ouigo trains has greatly disrupted traffic.

CORRESPONDENCE

1 June 2015

It is perfectly understandable that this line is the only major construction possibility in the Montry, Coupvray area, for future inhabitants who do not have an opinion to give, it is these developers who should finance. For the others, the current bus lines will be "reduced" to this "high speed" which will force a lot of additional connections, as for the cycle paths on the Montée d'Esbly, good luck.

And if the site is clean, will the buses be (electric traction or diesel?)

This type of survey is misleading, everyone finds a good intention, and a favorable response, will there be a station? yes if we choose option A, and to satisfy the other there is option B, etc... And no one will come to check the practical result in 15 or 20 years, no one will go back if there has been a mistake. The aim of the survey is to convey the idea of need, to make people accept and believe in sharing, so that the years of delay, the by-costs (who pays for cycle paths, parking, the loss of balance of other buses, etc.) will never be compensated to the populations whose taxes will have financed studies and communication.

Why only question for the workplace? And all the others: young people, retirees, unemployed?

MEAUX AND MARNE LA VALLÉE LIVING AREAS

26 May 2015

A Meaux-Esbly-Val d'Europe bus link.

With the creation of this Esbly-Val d'Europe bus line, a development of line 17 of the Pays de Meaux would make it possible to make a Meaux-Val d'europe Bus link, and meet the demand for travel between its living areas.

line 17 currently serves Esbly-Isles-les-Villenoy-Vignely-Trilbardou; Three member municipalities of the Pays de Meaux Community.

A development of this line towards Meaux would make it possible to meet the will of the Syndicate and its project to support the urban development of the territories.

BOUCHONS IN CHESSY

20 May 2015

I take a bus every day with the Chessy station as its terminus, there are more and more traffic jams in the immediate vicinity of the station which have worsened in recent years because of the impressive number of buses that converge on this small station. Adding a bus line with Chessy as a stop will only aggravate the problem. It is clearly better to choose the bus station in Val d'Europe for Terminus, which is very smooth in comparison.

CONNECTION BETWEEN CHESSY STATIONS

18 May 2015

How will the transfer be made between the 2 bus stations North and South of Chessy,

knowing that it is no longer possible to freely cross the pedestrian forecourt occupied by Disneyland?

Similarly, will bus passengers in dedicated lanes be able to reach RER or TGV stations on the surface without being searched by the park?

How does this new project envisage this link between the new South bus station and the other stations in Chessy?

NO MORE CARS TO GET TO ESBLY!!

18 May 2015

I have been a Hungarian for almost 10 years, I have been working in Paris like many people for a few years, I have been taking the train in Esbly for more than 8 years now. When I arrived in Magny, I took the RER A to go to Paris, but faced with the many daily problems of line A (delays, equipment breakdowns, strikes, almost every day a problem...), I absolutely needed another means of transport to go to Paris... The train to Esbly which connects Paris in 35 minutes was the solution! And there have been a lot of improvements in the last 3 years (new trains that have replaced the old grey ones, punctual trains, comfort because the trains are air-conditioned finally etc...) Thank you SNCF and all its partners! This bus project that connects Esbly should have seen the light of day a long time ago, given the large number of users who use line P (Meaux/Paris Est) every day and which continues to increase. And in the face of the many constructions that have sprung up around Disney, even when driving badly, the RER A is completely saturated. The big problem in Esbly is the parking around the station, after 8:15 in the morning, it is practically impossible to park in the car park with only 300 spaces, and many streets around the station have become blue zone (limited parking) when you could park there much more easily before. Quickly that this project sees the light of day, thank you thank you ... I won't need to take my car every day anymore (in addition to the navigo pass there are gas costs...).

Our municipalities are developing, we also need more suitable means of transport for our children, so that they can also go to the various schools (schools, colleges, high schools, campuses, gymnasiums).

FOR BETTER TRANSPORT BUT WITH LOGIC AND CONTROL OF INVESTMENTS

18 May 2015

Concerning the Val d'Europe sector, it would be preferable for the bus to go around the Avenue de l'Europe and then the hospital to end up at a terminus on the RER Val d'Europe and not a terminus at the hospital. Moreover, it would be good to consider a bus station at the RER Val d'Europe station but on the Montevrain side for this line but also the other lines leaving from the south of the station (Lagny, Tournan, ...) By choosing this section (via the RD231) it will speed up the upgrading of the RD231 to 2×2 lanes at the same time.

Concerning the Marne la Vallée – Chessy sector, the variant goes rue Morris is to be preferred because of the low investment to be expected and the fact that the 2 variants proposed are identical but not at the same price.

In the reflection in general, we must not forget that it is our taxes that are mainly used and that there is no point in making heavy investments when the road infrastructure routes have already been laid out for more than 20 years and that we should first finish building them in the same style as the RD 231 between Montévrain and Lagny (central lane reserved for a future "transport" clean"

AVIS CLEAN SITE BUS

18 May 2015

Favourable in principle of the development of this mode of transport.

Unfortunately, not all business parks are served by the route, far from it, nor a fortiori the towns. The objective therefore seems to be to give priority to the TGV station, the commercial areas of the Val d'Europe (and fortunately the Hospital and the university judiciously located nearby) ... Why not use the Boulevard Circulaire for all or part of the route?

A continuation of the route to Lagny station via Montévrain and Chanteloup would undoubtedly be very opportune.

Integrating a development for cycle paths during the work on the bus would also be very positive.

WHAT TO GIVE YOUR OPINION ON?

18 May 2015

Hello.

The information, in particular cartographic information, given on the site, does not allow everyone to realize the impact of the project on the quality of their living space. However, as you know, citizens attach great importance to this issue.

Everyone can, as it stands, approve the overall effort for public transport, validate a bus route, and decide on the location of the stations, if they manage to locate them exactly. But what about changes to the landscape and the surroundings of houses? How will traffic changes change daily routes, crossings, pedestrian safety, etc.? What about parking? They are already problematic around the Esbly station, how will the increase in parking due to the junction with the RER and Disney Land be managed?

So how can we find more detailed information, and give our opinion before the final conclusion of the project – to preserve the possibility of influencing its content?

A HALF-HEARTED PROJECT

18 May 2015

Hello

The project will certainly promote public transport in the future urbanisation of the plateau in the next ten years, but it does not solve the current congestion of the RD934 between Crécy and Lagny.

The simplest solution at first would be to remove the Coutevroult toll on the A4, thus promoting its free access by limiting the crossing of the RD934 by vehicles going to the Marne la Vallée area. This would then allow you to optimise public transport and soft links (cycle paths).

IT WOULD BE INTERESTING IF THE TRAVEL TIME VAL D'EUROPE – PARIS WAS BETTER THAN BY RER A

18 May 2015

It seems to me that this project is of interest to the inhabitants of the municipalities of the Val d'Europe, if it allows for a better travel time via the Transilien P line than by the RER A.

It remains to be seen that there are efficient interconnections between personal vehicles and buses, or other PEP's bus lines and this new bus.

NOTICE + ROUTE

13 May 2015

I am in favour of the creation of this new bus line in a dedicated lane.

For Phase 1, I am in favour of going through the circular boulevard because it is closer to the Val d'Europe RER station.

For Phase 2, I am in favour of going through the Morris Bridge because it is less expensive and there is no specific facility to serve in this area.

For Phase 5, I am in favour of passing through the Stadium because it also allows us to better serve the city centre of Esbly.

BUS

13 May 2015

It would have to be extended to Meaux station This would relieve the bus lines 19 and 69 which go to Val d'Europe and Chessy there is a great need because the lines are saturated

ROUTE

13 May 2015

why talk about MONTRY when nothing changes for its inhabitants? no stations will be created there. And it will always be hellish to go to Magny le Hongre for example (connection in Chessy to retrace your steps and always 2 buses and more than 30 minutes of travel while it is the next town.)

I work in Magny le Hongre. by car it takes 5 minutes and by bus more than 30!

I would prefer a cycle path from Montry to Magny on the departmental road 93 which is particularly dangerous.

ABSENCE OF A STATION TO SERVE THE CREPS, THE EPIDE, THE ECOLOÉ INTERNATIONALE EIMLV, THE LIGUE 77 DE FOOTBALL AND THE CYCLING FEDERATION, LOCATED AT THE CHÂTEAU DE MONTRY

13 May 2015

Hello, unless I am mistaken, I note that on the plans proposed for consultation (and available on the websites), an intermediate station in the area of MLV-Chessy and Esbly is not envisaged to serve the castle of Montry which hosts many sports centers (CREPS, Ligue 77 de Football, Fédération du cyclisme) and education (EPIDE, EIMLV). These infrastructures usually generate an exceptional volume of daily traffic (sports tournaments) and the insertion of a station would certainly be a plus for the populations concerned (some of whom do not necessarily benefit from individual transport or may come from far away). Is there a way to remedy this oversight and to propose the insertion of a station in the route of the line now?

Kind regards

BUSES IN DEDICATED LANES

13 May 2015

favorable to this type of remaining "clean" transport.

Offers a possibility to connect the Gare de l'Est with Val d'Europe.