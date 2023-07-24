What is the purpose of consultation?

The preliminary consultation, organised from 11 May to 26 June 2015, was a first stage of information and exchanges with the public.

The Objectives and Main Characteristics File (DOCP), a support for the consultation, makes it possible to present the major issues of the project to the public, at a stage that is still upstream in the studies.

The consultation focused in particular on the following questions: Do you think this project is appropriate? What do you think of its main characteristics (route, mode of transport, stations, etc.)? Do you have any suggestions?

In addition, the Esbly-Val d'Europe bus project presented several route variants to the consultation, in Esbly, at the Marne-la-Vallée – Chessy interchange and in the Val d'Europe sector. The public was able to express its preference for the route, which helped to inform the decision of the project leaders, beyond the technical constraints inherent in the various options.

The opinions and observations collected during the consultation are used to feed the project and have been transcribed in the consultation report. This document was submitted to the Ile-de-France Mobilités Council for approval and helped guide the rest of the studies and improve the project so that it best meets the needs of the territories and users.

This process of dialogue and information will continue until the public inquiry, during which a much more detailed project will be submitted to the public for opinion.