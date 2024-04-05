What is the purpose of the public inquiry?

The public inquiry will present the project and the conditions for its integration into the territory. It will focus on two objectives:

The public utility of the construction of the new Esbly-Val d'Europe bus rapid transit line

The compatibility of the urban planning documents of the municipalities concerned by the project, for which such a procedure is necessary.

It should allow as many people as possible to make their observations known. It will provide useful information for the assessment of the public utility of the project and allows the project owner to have the expectations of the citizens. The public inquiry will allow the public to express their views on the Esbly-Val d'Europe bus project, in order to express their opinion on its public utility. Subscribe to the news to be kept informed!