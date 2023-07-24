Will the number of bus lines and their frequency be reduced?

A reorganisation of the bus network will be studied in the coming months, which will make it possible to define the lines that will run on the dedicated site and to reorganise the other lines if necessary, in order to serve as many passengers as possible while maintaining an efficient and efficient service. The reorganisation of the bus network will make it possible to:

optimise bus service

to encourage feeder to other modes (RER, Transilien, etc.)

Limit duplication

optimize travel times

facilitate correspondences

improve the service provided to users

to make public transport consistent across the territory.

This reorganization is already the subject of a reflection that will continue in the phases of subsequent studies.