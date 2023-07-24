New lineEsbly > Val d'Europe
Will the number of bus lines and their frequency be reduced?
Published on
A reorganisation of the bus network will be studied in the coming months, which will make it possible to define the lines that will run on the dedicated site and to reorganise the other lines if necessary, in order to serve as many passengers as possible while maintaining an efficient and efficient service. The reorganisation of the bus network will make it possible to:
- optimise bus service
- to encourage feeder to other modes (RER, Transilien, etc.)
- Limit duplication
- optimize travel times
- facilitate correspondences
- improve the service provided to users
- to make public transport consistent across the territory.
This reorganization is already the subject of a reflection that will continue in the phases of subsequent studies.