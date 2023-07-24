Will the insertion of dedicated bus lanes have consequences on traffic? Parking conditions?

The impacts of the EVE Bus project on its environment have been analysed at the Schematic stage, which will be further developed in the later phases of the studies. At the current stage of the studies, the arrival of the bus in its own lane will have a very limited impact on the parking offer. Concerning traffic:

On the entire line, the intersections will integrate a specific phase (traffic light) to ensure the priority of the bus in its own lane.

the lanes dedicated to buses may also be shared with other public transport lines on certain sections: Cours de la Gondoire; access road to the Chessy-Sud bus station; avenue Paul Séramy.