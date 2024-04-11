What is the follow-up to the consultation?

The preliminary consultation took place from 11 May to 26 June 2015 with the organisation of public meetings, the distribution of information materials and the possibility for residents to give their opinion through T maps or on the project's website.

All of these contributions fed into the results of the consultation, approved on 7 October 2015 by the Île-de-France Mobilités Council (formerly STIF). The continuation of the studies is based on the lessons learned from the consultation, and on an ongoing dialogue with the territory's relay actors.

The studies continue until a detailed project (preliminary project) and the constitution of the public inquiry file. Once these documents have been approved by the Île-de-France Mobilités Council, a new phase of consultation, the public inquiry, can begin and will allow the public to express their views on the Esbly-Val d'Europe bus project, in order to express their opinion on its public utility.