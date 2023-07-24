What are the expected benefits of the project?

The EVE bus project will:

support the urban development of the territory by anticipating the creation of a high-capacity public transport service to these new districts

offer a high-level service transport service between the Meaux catchment area and sector IV of the new town of Marne-la-Vallée

ensure a quality network with the structuring transport network by providing an efficient link with the stations of Esbly (Line P), Marne-la-Vallée – Chessy (RER A and SCNF station), and Val d'Europe (RER A)

to serve the major facilities of the territory and the employment sectors of Chessy and Val d'Europe (Marne-la-Vallée intercommunal hospital, Val d'Europe shopping centre, the Disney park, the Louis Braille college and its gymnasium, the Esbly cemetery; and future: schools, university centres, congress centres, etc.)

Create a fast and reliable transportation service that is accessible to the entire population

It will offer a much more efficient alternative for users of the current "Peps 6" bus line for journeys between Esbly station and the RER A. Its articulated buses will offer everyone a high level of service thanks to this new fast, reliable and regular public transport. The project will provide: