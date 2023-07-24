New lineEsbly > Val d'Europe
What is the schematic diagram?
Published on
The schematic diagram is used to compile the Public Inquiry file. It specifies the objectives of the project, defines its functional programme in terms of urban and environmental integration, operation, safety, intermodality and taking into account the recommendations resulting from the prior consultation. It further specifies the cost and schedule of the project by considering the risks and potential hazards and carries out an initial environmental assessment.