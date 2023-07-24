What is a bus operations center (COB)?

It is a workshop-garage whose main functions are: the interior and exterior cleaning of buses, preventive and corrective maintenance as well as the garage of buses at the end of service. This equipment does not pose any danger to local residents.

The current bus depot located in the municipality of Bailly-Romainvilliers, which is the subject of a future extension, has been selected to serve as a bus operational centre for the EVE Bus project, as well as to accommodate the needs of the future development of the transport offer in the living area (excluding the EVE Bus project).