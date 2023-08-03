New lineEsbly > Val d'Europe
What is a DOCP? What are its objectives?
The Objectives and Main Characteristics File (DOCP) is the document that presents the elements of feasibility and opportunity of a transport project. It describes the main characteristics and the main impacts, based on the preliminary studies. Once approved by the Île-de-France Mobilités Council, the DOCP constitutes the support file for the preliminary consultation. You can consult it in the "Documentation" section.