Who are the actors in the project and what are their roles?

As the project leader, Île-de-France Mobilités – the organising authority for mobility in the Île-de-France region – ensures that the programme, the schedule and the costs are respected. As part of the EVE bus project, Île-de-France Mobilités conducted the preliminary consultation.

Île-de-France Mobilités is the project manager for the operation. It led all the studies related to the production of the Schematic and the Public Utility Inquiry File and relied on several technical service providers to ensure its consolidation.

Île-de-France Mobilités coordinates all the interfaces with the urban projects crossed by the project, which carry out the developments ahead of schedule.

The Île-de-France Region and the Department of Seine-et-Marne are providing funding for the studies and infrastructure. Île-de-France Mobilités finances the rolling stock and operations.

Local authorities and stakeholders are involved in the studies throughout the project.