Do the stations have PRM access?
Access to the ground floor will have to be adapted to facilitate access for all (depending on the topography of the premises and the technical feasibility).
On the other hand, stations with one floor are not equipped with elevators, so the floors are not up to PRM standards. If a space open to the public is to be set up upstairs, the same service should be provided on the ground floor so that it is accessible to all users.