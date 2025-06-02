How are the projects selected?

All the selection criteria associated with this call for projects are defined in the consultation regulations. To optimize your chances of obtaining the premises of the station of your choice, you must meet, in your application, the following criteria:

Contributions to the territory and commitment to the environment;

Offer of entertainment and presence in the station;

Ability to interest passengers in the Île-de-France public transport network;

Realism of the Project in the design and operation phase;

Solidity of the Project's long-term business model;

Commitment of the candidate.