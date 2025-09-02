What are the different steps not to be missed?

You must submit your application within the period from June 3 to September 30, 2025. Then, your project will be studied by a jury who may, if necessary, invite you to an interview to ask you more questions. Then it is mid-December 2025 that you will know if your project has been selected and at which station.

Once these consultation and instruction phases have been completed, the work can take place over the year 2026, and you will be able to obtain the keys to your premises from 2027 to sign your temporary occupancy agreement and carry out (at your expense) your interior design.