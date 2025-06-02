What are the criteria for selecting stations in the call for projects?

The 60 stations in the call for projects, the list of which is available both in the Application Procedure tab and in the Documents to download tab, were selected according to three very specific criteria:

These are stations located in the greater Ile-de-France suburbs;

These are stations with a flow of less than 2,500 passengers per day, and therefore without a fixed human presence;

These are stations with passenger buildings that can be used for a new service offer.