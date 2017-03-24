20 February to 24 March 2017: consultation on the redevelopment of the Val de Fontenay station

Publication date: February 17, 2017

With 100,000 daily passengers, Val de Fontenay is the leading station in the eastern Ile-de-France region.

By 2030, the number of visitors to Val de Fontenay will increase by 70% due to the arrival of new transport projects and urban development in the area.

Studies have therefore been carried out by the STIF and its partners to rethink the overall layout and operation of the stationin order to improve the quality of service for all passengers and prepare for the arrival of new modes of transport.

Today, this project is presented to the public during the consultation from February 20 to March 24, 2017.

The consultation is a time of information and exchange between the project partners and the public and aims to collect the opinions of everyone: travellers, residents, employees, associations, etc. to then enrich the project by integrating the needs and expectations expressed as best as possible.

Discover the project and express yourself on the website: http://www.reamenagement-gare-val-de-fontenay.fr/