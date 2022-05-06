On December 14, 2022, the State issued the decision not to declare the public utility of the project as it stands. While confirming and affirming the usefulness of the extension of Metro line 1 to Val de Fontenay, the Government is asking for further...
News
Filter the news
Published on
Published on
Published on
1 min reading
Resumption of studies
Published on
1 min reading
The State's decision
Published on
The council unanimously approved the project declaration with 2 modifications and 7 commitments that make it possible to improve the project owners and asks the prefects to pronounce its declaration of public utility.
Published on
On 11 April 2022, the commission of inquiry submitted its report to the Prefect of Val-de-Marne in which it issued an unfavourable opinion on the project to extend line 1 to Val de Fontenay.