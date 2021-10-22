The project
The metro line 1 extension project aims to serve 3 new stations over nearly 5 km:
- A first station Les Rigollots*, in Fontenay-sous-Bois,
- A Grands Pêchers* intermediate station, in Montreuil,
- And a terminus station Val de Fontenay*, in Fontenay-sous-Bois.
*Station names are provisional.
The modalities of integration of the stations and their access will be re-studied as part of the resumption of studies.
The objectives of the project
Improving access to employment and study centres and major facilities in the Region
Promote modal shift and offer a reliable and comfortable alternative to the private car for travel
Supporting the development of the territories served
The benefits of the project
The extension of line 1 will offer users of the districts served a fast link to Paris and Val de Fontenay thanks to a fully automated metro line. It will also promote a better connection with the new transport lines in Val de Fontenay, strengthening the network of transport in the Ile-de-France region.
Construction methods
The work on a metro tunnel is mainly carried out underground, most often with the use of a tunnel boring machine; and occasionally from the surface (in cut-and-cover when possible) for stations, ancillary structures, the train breakdown centre. The connection to the rear station of Château de Vincennes must be made partly from the surface and partly underground.