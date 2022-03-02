MetroLine 1

ExtensionChâteau de Vincennes < > Val de Fontenay

Metro line 1, the historic line of the fully automatic Ile-de-France metro, connects La Défense (92) to Château de Vincennes (94) by crossing Paris from west to east.

The project to extend to the east towards Val de Fontenay should make it possible to serve 3 new stations, supporting the urban development of neighbourhoods that are currently away from the structuring public transport networks. It will improve the service to Vincennes (94), Fontenay-sous-Bois (94) and Montreuil (93) and will offer a connection with the RER A and E, metro line 15, the T1 tram and the Bus Bords de Marne high-level bus service. The project is part of the Master Plan of the Île-de-France Region – Environmental 2040 (SDRIF-E) and is currently undergoing studies.

State
Society of Major Projects
Île-de-France Region
RATP
Île-de-France Mobilités

Launch of geotechnical and hydrogeological surveys on the route

Plan

Key-Figures

Numerous connections

with the bus lines and transport lines of the Val de Fontenay station

5Miles

of tracing approximately

Calendar

Funding and actors
  1. 2014-2015
    Prior consultation
  2. 2016-2020
    Preliminary studies
  3. December 2020
    Approval of the schematic diagram and the public inquiry file by the Board of Directors of Île-de-France Mobilités
  4. January 31 - March 2, 2022
    Public interest inquiry
  5. December 2024
    Approval by the Board of Directors of Île-de-France Mobilités of the financing of the resumption of studies
  6. Today
    2025
    Resumption of studies
  7. New public interest survey to come