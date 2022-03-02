ExtensionChâteau de Vincennes < > Val de Fontenay

Metro line 1, the historic line of the fully automatic Ile-de-France metro, connects La Défense (92) to Château de Vincennes (94) by crossing Paris from west to east.

The project to extend to the east towards Val de Fontenay should make it possible to serve 3 new stations, supporting the urban development of neighbourhoods that are currently away from the structuring public transport networks. It will improve the service to Vincennes (94), Fontenay-sous-Bois (94) and Montreuil (93) and will offer a connection with the RER A and E, metro line 15, the T1 tram and the Bus Bords de Marne high-level bus service. The project is part of the Master Plan of the Île-de-France Region – Environmental 2040 (SDRIF-E) and is currently undergoing studies.