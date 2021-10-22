Funding and actors
Joint project owners
As the organising authority for sustainable mobility in the Île-de-France region, Île-de-France Mobilités imagines, organises and finances innovative solutions to meet all mobility needs. Attentive to the people of the Ile-de-France region, she works every day to improve their daily journeys. Île-de-France Mobilités is the joint project owner for the project to extend line 1 to Val de Fontenay. It finances 100% of the rolling stock and the operation of the Ile-de-France metro.
Every day, RATP demonstrates its ability to operate, develop, modernise and maintain one of the most efficient multimodal networks (bus, metro, RER, tram), with more than 3 billion journeys per year. It invests and innovates to improve the service provided to passengers. The RATP is the operator of the metro and part of the RER, owner and manager of their infrastructure. RATP is the joint contracting authority for the project to extend line 1 to Val de Fontenay.
The funders
The State is committed to offering Ile-de-France residents more efficient transport to move towards a sustainable city and a more peaceful lifestyle. The State is pursuing its objective of making the transport network more efficient by making it part of the dynamics of the territories in order to better meet the daily needs of users, to improve access to transport for all and thus strengthen the attractiveness of the Île-de-France region.For the in-depth studies on the extension of line 1 and because of the connection between the extended line 1 and line 15 East in Val de Fontenay, the State has called on the Société des Grands Projets to take charge of its usual share of the financing of metro projects financed by the State and the Île-de-France Region.
To meet the demand of all users, the Region is investing massively to modernise and expand the public transport network. Together with Île-de-France Mobilités, the Region has been engaged in the transport revolution since 2016 to thoroughly improve the transport conditions of Ile-de-France residents. The Region devotes very significant financial resources to it. It is financing the preliminary studies of the project up to 70%.