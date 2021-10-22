Funding and actors

The State is committed to offering Ile-de-France residents more efficient transport to move towards a sustainable city and a more peaceful lifestyle. The State is pursuing its objective of making the transport network more efficient by making it part of the dynamics of the territories in order to better meet the daily needs of users, to improve access to transport for all and thus strengthen the attractiveness of the Île-de-France region.For the in-depth studies on the extension of line 1 and because of the connection between the extended line 1 and line 15 East in Val de Fontenay, the State has called on the Société des Grands Projets to take charge of its usual share of the financing of metro projects financed by the State and the Île-de-France Region.