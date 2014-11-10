Since the genesis of the project, Île-de-France Mobilités has been committed to involving the public and local stakeholders in the studies.

In 2015, Île-de-France Mobilités organised a preliminary consultation under the aegis of the National Commission for Public Debate (CNDP), aimed at presenting the project and allowing the public to express its advisability.

In 2022, Île-de-France Mobilités presented the project during a public inquiry, under the aegis of an independent commission of inquiry appointed by the Administrative Court of Melun.