The benefits of the project
Time savings
Line 1 extended to Val de Fontenay will offer passengers of the extension significant time savings. These time savings will be particularly important for the future users of the new intermediate stations Les Rigollots and Grands Pêchers.
Matches
The extended line 1 will connect with the RER A and E, line 15 East, tram T1 and the Bus Bords de Marne in Val de Fontenay.
RER A and RER E lines
The RER A is the busiest line in the Île-de-France transport network. It carries more than 1 million passengers per day, including about 600,000 on the parts of the line east of Châtelet – Les Halles. A structuring west-east axis of the Île-de-France, it serves the main hubs of the heart of the agglomeration. Vincennes is the last station of the common trunk of the RER A. Fontenay-sous-Bois and Val de Fontenay are each located on one of the two eastern branches of the line (respectively in the direction of Boissy-Saint-Léger and Marne-la-Vallée).
The RER E connects Nanterre La Folie to Chelles and Tournan via the La Défense hub and Paris. Val de Fontenay station is served by the Noisy-le-Sec – Tournan branch, providing a link to La Défense and Nanterre La Folie, via the Saint-Lazare, Nord and Est stations. The Eole project plans to extend the RER E to the west towards Mantes-la-Jolie. The first section to La Défense and Nanterre La Folie opened in 2024, and the extension to Mantes-la-Jolie is due to be put into service by 2027.
Line 15 East
Line 15 East will connect Saint-Denis-Pleyel to Champigny-Centre, via Val de Fontenay station. The Val de Fontenay station of line 15 East will offer a connection with the RER station (A and E) of Val de Fontenay, the extended T1 tram, the Bus Bords de Marne as well as the extended metro line 1. The Saint-Denis Pleyel - Champigny Centre section, including the Val de Fontenay station, will be put into service by 2031.
The T1 tram extended to Val de Fontenay
The T1 tram will be extended by 2028 from the current terminus of Noisy-le-Sec to Montreuil, then by 2030 to Val de Fontenay where it will connect with line 1. When the extensions to the west to Château de Malmaison and to the east to Val de Fontenay are commissioned, the T1 tram will total about 40 km. The Val de Fontenay terminus of the T1 tram will be located near the line 1 station.
Bus Bords de Marne
The Bus Bords de Marne high-level bus service plans to connect Val de Fontenay to Chelles – Gournay (Transilien P, RER E, metro line 16), via Neuilly-Plaisance (RER A). The Bus Bords de Marne will offer a connection with line 1 from the Allée des Sablons and/or from the bus station of the Val de Fontenay cluster.
Restructuring of bus networks
The extension of line 1 to Val de Fontenay will be accompanied by a restructuring of the bus network serving the municipalities of the project. Discussions on this restructuring will be carried out a few months before the extension is commissioned, in order to size the offer as closely as possible to the needs observed. It will be a question of optimising bus service to the main stations or stations of the railway networks, simplifying the route of the lines and serving neighbourhoods that have been landlocked until now. This restructuring will also take into account the restructuring undertaken as part of the extension of the T1 tram and as part of the project for the new Bus Bords de Marne line.