The benefits of the project

The RER A is the busiest line in the Île-de-France transport network. It carries more than 1 million passengers per day, including about 600,000 on the parts of the line east of Châtelet – Les Halles. A structuring west-east axis of the Île-de-France, it serves the main hubs of the heart of the agglomeration. Vincennes is the last station of the common trunk of the RER A. Fontenay-sous-Bois and Val de Fontenay are each located on one of the two eastern branches of the line (respectively in the direction of Boissy-Saint-Léger and Marne-la-Vallée).

The RER E connects Nanterre La Folie to Chelles and Tournan via the La Défense hub and Paris. Val de Fontenay station is served by the Noisy-le-Sec – Tournan branch, providing a link to La Défense and Nanterre La Folie, via the Saint-Lazare, Nord and Est stations. The Eole project plans to extend the RER E to the west towards Mantes-la-Jolie. The first section to La Défense and Nanterre La Folie opened in 2024, and the extension to Mantes-la-Jolie is due to be put into service by 2027.