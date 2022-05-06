Publication of the report of the Commission of Inquiry

Publication date: May 6, 2022

On 11 April 2022, the commission of inquiry submitted its report to the Prefect of Val-de-Marne in which it issued an unfavourable opinion on the project to extend line 1 to Val de Fontenay.

This report was sent by the Val de Marne Prefecture to Ile-de-France Mobilités on 3 May 2022.

Ile-de-France Mobilités and RATP, as joint project owners, are carrying out a detailed analysis of this opinion to decide on the follow-up to be given.

Download the report of the commission of inquiry.

Download the opinion and reasoned conclusions of the committee of inquiry