The State's decision

Publication date: December 20, 2022

On December 14, 2022, the State issued the decision not to declare the public utility of the project as it stands. While confirming and affirming the usefulness of the extension of Metro line 1 to Val de Fontenay, the Government is asking for further studies, in particular to optimise its environmental impacts.

Ile-de-France Mobilités, the joint project owner, recalls the need to continue the project, the commitments it has already made in its project declaration to respond to each of the reservations developed by the commission of inquiry. Ile-de-France Mobilité is asking the State for its commitment to the CPER to continue the studies. For more details, read the press release.