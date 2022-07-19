Approved Project Statement and Improvement Commitments

Publication date: July 19, 2022

Following the public inquiry held from 31 January to 2 March 2022, which received 8,229 observations, and after taking note of the report of the commission of inquiry published on 2 May 2022, the Board of Directors of Île-de-France Mobilités met on 12 July 2022 to discuss the follow-up to the project.

The council unanimously approved the project declaration with 2 modifications and 7 commitments that make it possible to improve the project owners and asks the prefects to pronounce its declaration of public utility.

Find below:

> The Board of Directors' deliberations

> Its first annex "Reasons and considerations justifying the general interest of the metro line 1 extension project"

> Its second annex "Measures to avoid, reduce and compensate for the significant negative effects of the project to extend metro line 1 to Val de Fontenay on the environment or human health"