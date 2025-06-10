Resumption of studies

Following a public inquiry marked by strong participation and contrasting opinions, Île-de-France Mobilités is resuming studies to extend metro line 1 to Val de Fontenay.

In December 2024, the Board of Directors of Île-de-France Mobilités approved the financing agreement that will allow the preliminary studies of the Schema of Principle to be carried out in greater depth and to prepare a new public inquiry. These studies, financed under the CPER (State-Region Plan Contract), will be conducted on the basis of the findings of the first public inquiry and the decisions of the Île-de-France Mobilités Board of Directors.

The mobility organising authority has the strong ambition to strictly apply the avoid, reduce and compensate sequence and to carry out an exemplary operation on the social, health and environmental levels at all stages of the project.

Dialogue with local actors and stakeholders from the previous phases remains a priority for the project owner. Thus, Île-de-France Mobilités intends to strengthen this link in order to guarantee a design of the project in line with the expectations of the territory.

This approach illustrates Île-de-France Mobilités' desire to reconcile technical requirements and citizen expectations to achieve a shared project for the extension of line 1, structuring for the future of transport in the region.