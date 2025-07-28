The program of the resumption of studies of the project

The public inquiry into the project to extend Metro line 1 to Val de Fontenay was marked by strong participation and contrasting opinions between strong support for the project (essential to open up the territories crossed) and opposition (impacts considered too important in relation to the expected benefits).



Today, the joint project owners Île-de-France Mobilités and RATP are resuming the studies for this project, guided by the lessons learned from this first public inquiry. The objective? Reconciling technical and environmental requirements as well as citizen expectations to achieve a shared project for the extension of line 1 to Val de Fontenay, structuring for the future of transport in the region, while respecting environmental issues.

Avoid, reduce, compensate: the rigorous method guiding the resumption of the project's studies

All the studies will be carried out according to a rigorous "ERC" approach aimed above all at avoiding the impacts of the project on its environment. The studies will therefore first focus on identifying all the avoidance measures to be implemented on the project. For impacts that could not be avoided, it will be necessary to reduce them as much as possible in duration, intensity and extent. Finally, the residual impacts remaining at the end of these two phases will be compensated.

On the curriculum

The studies will address:

Opportunities to improve and optimize integration principles to:

> the connection to the "Château de Vincennes" terminus of the existing line, in the Bois de Vincennes sector, an area with very high stakes

> the construction of the rear station and the Train Breakdown Centre, beyond the Val de Fontenay terminus

> the principles of emergence of the three stations

The conditions for carrying out the project (site rights-of-way, construction methods, duration of the work, reduction of nuisances)

Environmental impacts

Urban impacts, in particular the land areas concerned and the impacts on road traffic

Operating constraints, including on the existing line

Costs of implementation

The line's ridership forecasts and the socio-economic assessment of the project will also be updated

Various diagnoses will be necessary to feed these studies with reliable data: tree inventory, soil studies, geotechnics, topographical surveys, traffic studies, etc.

A dialogue that is always continuous

Dialogue with local stakeholders, stakeholders and the general public remains a priority for project owners. Thus, Île-de-France Mobilités and RATP intend to strengthen this link. The studies will be shared with everyone in order to guarantee a design that takes into account the expectations and constraints of the territory. Île-de-France Mobilités will define the terms of exchange with the public in the coming months.

Subscribe to the project's news to be notified of the next advances of studies and meetings that will be organized in the future!