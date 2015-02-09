2862 reviews: an exceptional mobilization!

Publication date: February 9, 2015

Since 10 January 2015, the end date of the consultation, the project team has been processing all the opinions received.

Coming from the T cards, the website or the sheets made available during the public meetings, 2862 opinions were counted, reflecting the significant participation of the inhabitants of the territory.

On the basis of all these contributions and the discussions held at public meetings, the STIF and the RATP are working on drawing up the results of the consultation in order to submit it to the elected representatives of the STIF in 2015. At the same time, the guarantor of the consultation will draw up a report on the progress of the consultation.