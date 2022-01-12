Soon the public inquiry!

Publication date: January 12, 2022

The public inquiry prior to the declaration of public utility and the compatibility of urban planning documents will be held from 31 January to 2 March 2022.

The public inquiry is a new stage of public participation which aims to:

Present the characteristics of the project and the conditions for its integration into its environment, its impacts and the measures to remedy them,

To collect the public's opinion in order to provide useful information for the assessment of the project and to refine the continuation of the studies.

It is organized by the Prefecture of Val-de-Marne, under the aegis of an independent Commission of Inquiry, chaired by Mr. Jean-Pierre Chaulet, and composed of 4 full members: Mr. Jean-François Biechler, Mr. Jordan Bonaty, Mr. Alain Charliac and Mrs. Nicole Soilly.

Among all the information and participation procedures, which will be open from 31 January 2022, 2 public meetings and 14 sessions of the Commission of Inquiry are planned.

You will soon find on this website the public inquiry file as well as all the information and participation procedures that will be available to you during the public inquiry!

> Consult the inter-prefectural decree and its annexes.