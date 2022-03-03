Closing of the public inquiry: thank you for your participation!

Publication date: March 3, 2022

The public inquiry prior to the declaration of public utility of the metro 1 extension project in Val de Fontenay was held from 31 January to 2 March 2022.

More than 7,000 notices were submitted on the electronic register or by email, not counting the notices sent by post or on the paper registers. Île-de-France Mobilités and RATP would like to thank all the people who participated and who took the time to formulate their opinions and proposals.

The independent commission of inquiry will now draft the report on the progress of the public inquiry and will give its opinion on the project shortly. This will be made public on the project's website https://val-de-fontenay.metro-ligne1.fr/ and relayed in the municipalities concerned.