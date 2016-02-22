Basement diagnostics in Verdun

Publication date: February 22, 2016

Following the approval of the consultation report in 2015, STIF and RATP are conducting in-depth studies on the two route variants of the extension of the Metro line 1 to Val de Fontenay

To this end, from 22 February 2016 and for 5 weeks, geotechnical surveys will be carried out near the Verdun crossroads in Fontenay-sous-Bois, near the variant of the future station.

Nature of the soil, presence or absence of cavities, groundwater studies, etc. These studies, called geotechnical surveys, will allow project owners to better understand the subsoil. They will have very little disruption for local residents.

Read the survey fact sheet

What has happened since the consultation