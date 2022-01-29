Public inquiry from 31 January to 2 March: get informed and express yourself!
Publication date: January 29, 2022
The project to extend metro line 1 to Val de Fontenay is entering a public inquiry, an important step to get information and give your opinion on the project.
How to participate in the public inquiry?
From January 31 to March 2, 2022, many information and expression methods are available to you.
View the investigation file
- Online, on this site in the media library
- Online, on the website of the public inquiry
- At the headquarters of the public inquiry:
Prefecture of Val-de-Marne
Directorate for the Coordination of Public Policies and Territorial Support
Office of Environment and Public Utility Procedures
21-29 avenue Charles de Gaulle
94000 CRETEIL
- At the offices (see dates, times and places below)
As the file is a very large document made up of many documents, a reading guide is made available to you and explains what you will find in each document.
Consult the information file
Discover a summary presentation of the project.
Participate in public meetings
The vaccination pass will be required at the entrance to the theaters (in application of Law 2022-46 of January 22, 2022).
- Thursday, February 10, 2022 at 7:30 p.m.,
for the section "Grands Pêchers – Centre de dépannage des trains"
In the Jacques Brel room, 164 boulevard Gallieni, 94120 FONTENAY-SOUS-BOIS
- Tuesday 15 February 2022 at 7.30 pm, for the "Château de Vincennes – Grands Pêchers" section
At the Gymnase Léo Lagrange 68 Rue Eugène Martin 94120 FONTENAY-SOUS-BOIS
Meeting with the Commission of Inquiry
In Fontenay-sous-Bois,
The House of the Citizen and Associative Life, 16 rue du Révérend Père Lucien Aubry:
- Monday, January 31 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
- Wednesday 9 February from 2 pm to 5 pm
- Saturday, February 19 from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
- Monday 28 February from 2 pm to 5 pm
In Montreuil
Altaïs Administrative Centre, 1 place Aimé Césaire
- Wednesday, February 2 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
- Thursday 17 February from 2 pm to 5 pm
Community centre, Centre social du Grand Air, 40 rue du Bel Air:
- Tuesday 1 March from 2 pm to 5 pm
Neuilly-Plaisance
Hôtel de Ville, 6 rue du Général de Gaulle:
- Monday, January 31 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
- Monday, February 14 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
- Tuesday 1 March from 2 pm to 5 pm
In Paris 12th
12th arrondissement town hall office AG10 – on the ground floor – near the general reception, 130 avenue Daumesnil:
- Thursday 17 February from 2 pm to 5 pm
- Monday, February 28 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
In Vincennes
Cœur de Ville building, Salle des Académiciens (ground floor), 98 rue de Fontenay:
- Wednesday 9 February from 2 pm to 5 pm
- Tuesday 1 March from 3 pm to 6 pm
Giving feedback on the project
- Online, on the electronic register: prolongement-ligne1-metro-val-de-fontenay.enquetepublique.net
- By email: [email protected]
- By post, to the headquarters of the inquiry:
To the attention of the Commission of Inquiry for the extension of Metro 1
Prefecture of Val-de-Marne
Directorate for the Coordination of Public Policies and Territorial Support
Office of Environment and Public Utility Procedures
21-29 avenue Charles de Gaulle
94000 CRETEIL
- On the paper registers made available:
