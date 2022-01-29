Public inquiry from 31 January to 2 March: get informed and express yourself!

Publication date: January 29, 2022

The project to extend metro line 1 to Val de Fontenay is entering a public inquiry, an important step to get information and give your opinion on the project.

How to participate in the public inquiry?

From January 31 to March 2, 2022, many information and expression methods are available to you.

View the investigation file

Online, on this site in the media library

Online, on the website of the public inquiry

At the headquarters of the public inquiry:

Prefecture of Val-de-Marne

Directorate for the Coordination of Public Policies and Territorial Support

Office of Environment and Public Utility Procedures

21-29 avenue Charles de Gaulle

94000 CRETEIL

As the file is a very large document made up of many documents, a reading guide is made available to you and explains what you will find in each document.

Consult the information file

Discover a summary presentation of the project.

Participate in public meetings

The vaccination pass will be required at the entrance to the theaters (in application of Law 2022-46 of January 22, 2022).

Thursday, February 10, 2022 at 7:30 p.m.,

for the section "Grands Pêchers – Centre de dépannage des trains"

In the Jacques Brel room, 164 boulevard Gallieni, 94120 FONTENAY-SOUS-BOIS

At the Gymnase Léo Lagrange 68 Rue Eugène Martin 94120 FONTENAY-SOUS-BOIS

Meeting with the Commission of Inquiry

In Fontenay-sous-Bois,

The House of the Citizen and Associative Life, 16 rue du Révérend Père Lucien Aubry:

Monday, January 31 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Wednesday 9 February from 2 pm to 5 pm

Saturday, February 19 from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Monday 28 February from 2 pm to 5 pm

In Montreuil

Altaïs Administrative Centre, 1 place Aimé Césaire

Wednesday, February 2 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Thursday 17 February from 2 pm to 5 pm

Community centre, Centre social du Grand Air, 40 rue du Bel Air:

Tuesday 1 March from 2 pm to 5 pm

Neuilly-Plaisance

Hôtel de Ville, 6 rue du Général de Gaulle:

Monday, January 31 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Monday, February 14 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Tuesday 1 March from 2 pm to 5 pm

In Paris 12th

12th arrondissement town hall office AG10 – on the ground floor – near the general reception, 130 avenue Daumesnil:

Thursday 17 February from 2 pm to 5 pm

Monday, February 28 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

In Vincennes

Cœur de Ville building, Salle des Académiciens (ground floor), 98 rue de Fontenay:

Wednesday 9 February from 2 pm to 5 pm

Tuesday 1 March from 3 pm to 6 pm

Giving feedback on the project