The 1st public meeting will take place in Vincennes on November 24

Publication date: November 19, 2014

On Monday, November 24, 2014 from 7:30 p.m., the STIF and the RATP will present the project for the extension of the Metro line 1 to Val de Fontenay The main characteristics of the project will be presented to the participants and then a time of exchange will allow everyone to express themselves and ask their questions.

The public meeting is open to all, it will be held in the room of the Ecole de l'Est – 108-110 rue Diderot – 94300 Vincennes: access map