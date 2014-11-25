The 2nd public meeting will take place in Montreuil on 2 December 2014

Publication date: November 25, 2014

The STIF and the RATP invite you to meet on Tuesday, December 2, 2014 from 6:30 p.m. for the second public meeting of the consultation on the extension of the Metro line 1 to Val de Fontenay. After a presentation of the project, a time of exchange will allow everyone to give their opinion and ask questions about the project.

The public meeting is open to all, it will be held at the Arthur-Ashe sports centre – 156 rue de la Nouvelle France – 93100 Montreuil: access map

You can also follow this public meeting live on the project's Twitter account@ProlongerL1