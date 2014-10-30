The consultation is now!

Publication date: October 30, 2014

The consultation on the extension of the Metro Line 1 took place from 10 November 2014 to 10 January 2014, under the aegis of a guarantor, Mrs. Claude Brévan, appointed by the CNDP.

The STIF and the RATP, in collaboration with the partners of the State and the Île-de-France Region, wish to carry out this consultation with the inhabitants, public transport users, elected officials, associations and economic actors of the territory in order to:

To gather their views on the main principles and objectives of the project;

answer their questions;

enrich the project by integrating their needs and expectations as best as possible to develop shared solutions.

Do not hesitate to express your opinion on the project: