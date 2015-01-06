The consultation ends on Saturday, continue to give your opinion

Publication date: January 6, 2015

There are only four days left to give us your opinion before Saturday, January 10, 2015, the date of the end of the consultation.

To express yourself, you can:

file a notice online;

fill in the T card attached to the information leaflet and either post it free of charge or

deposit in one of the ballot boxes set up in the town halls of Vincennes, Montreuil and Fontenay-sous-Bois.

Then, the STIF and the RATP will analyse all the opinions expressed to draw up the report of the consultation.