The results of the consultation are online!

Publication date: July 9, 2015

On 8 July 2015, the STIF Council adopted the report on the consultation of the extension of the Metro line 1 to Val de Fontenay and decided to continue the project, taking into account the rich and numerous exchanges during the 2014 consultation.

The STIF Council decided to continue the studies on the basis of:

two variants of the Rigollots station (east and west), and propose, at the end of the schematic studies, the chosen variant;

a terminus station at Val de Fontenay Est guaranteeing a good quality of connection on the Val de Fontenay hub with the RER E and A and the extension of the T1 tramway and the future Metro line 15 East;

a deepening of route 1 passing through the Grands Pêchers intermediate station and the alternative route serving the Verdun crossroads and allowing a terminus at Val de Fontenay Est, then proposing within the framework of the principle scheme, the chosen variant.

To initiate this stage of studies of the schematic diagram and the public inquiry file, the development of a new financing agreement has been requested from the funders.

The consultation was held under the aegis of a guarantor, Claude BREVAN, who ensured that it ran smoothly. At the end of this phase, it drew up its own consultation report.

