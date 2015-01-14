STIF and RATP thank all participants

Publication date: January 14, 2015

The consultation on the extension of the Metro line 1 to Val de Fontenay ended on Saturday 10 January 2015. The project leaders would like to thank all the participants for the richness of the expressions formulated.

The STIF and the RATP will now draw up the report of the consultation on the basis of the opinions transmitted. The guarantor of the consultation will also draw up a report on the progress of the consultation.

The website will allow you to stay informed of the next steps of the project.