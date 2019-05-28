The initiation of additional studies on the project to extend line 1 to Val de Fontenay

Publication date: May 28, 2019

In July 2018, RATP submitted to Île-de-France Mobilités the technical studies at the level of a schematic diagram which include an updated estimate of the cost of the project.

Between July and November 2018, Île-de-France Mobilités conducted a cost analysis, leading it to validate various optimizations that did not modify the main characteristics of the project.

Following this cost analysis, a phase of additional studies began at the beginning of 2019. In particular, it includes a study on the pooling of the future "Val de Fontenay" stations, the extension of line 1 and line 15 of the Grand Paris Express.

The objective of these additional studies, which began in 2019, is to have a consolidated cost of the project before submitting the file to the Board of Directors of Île-de-France Mobilités for approval.

Until then, the site's question box remains open to answer any additional questions you may have.