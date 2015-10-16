The studies continue!

Publication date: October 16, 2015

Following the approval of the consultation report in July 2015, the STIF Council of 8 October 2015 approved a financing agreement for an amount of €5.5 million to continue the studies on the extension of the Metro line 1 to Val de Fontenay. The Ile-de-France Region (70%) and the State (30%) provide the funding.

The purpose of this agreement is to cover the funding necessary to carry out the schematic studies, the public inquiry file and the conduct of the public inquiry.

This new stage of the project includes a first phase of study that will focus on deepening route 1 passing through the Grands Pêchers intermediate station as well as the alternative route passing through the Verdun sector, in order to verify their technical feasibility and their impact on the conditions of construction and operation. The STIF will also provide the evolution of traffic over the forecast horizon of the commissioning of the extension and will assess the interest of the alternative route, with an initial socio-economic assessment.

These additional studies, which are necessary to allow the choice of a route between route 1 passing through Grands Pêchers and the alternative route serving the Verdun sector, will make it possible to finalise a schematic diagram in order to draw up a public inquiry file on the basis of a single route.

In accordance with the decision of the STIF Council of 8 July 2015, a continuous public information system will be maintained, in particular on the choice of the route that will be retained in the principle plan.

More information and news on these technical studies coming soon.