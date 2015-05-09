Publication date: May 9, 2015

At the end of the consultation on the extension of the Metro line 1 to Val de Fontenay, the project owners, the STIF and the RATP, wanted to collect the opinions of the participants on the way in which this time of exchange and information took place. A questionnaire was therefore posted on the project's website from 10 February to 10 March 2015.

This questionnaire focused on 4 main themes: the means of information on the project and consultation, public meetings, the role of the guarantor and the means of expression.

More than 300 people responded to us, and STIF and RATP would like to sincerely thank you for your participation.

Discover some of the results of the questionnaire and download the full report.