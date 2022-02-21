New public meeting on Thursday 24 February at 6.30 pm
As part of the ongoing public inquiry on the metro 1 extension project in Val de Fontenay, which ends on 2 March 2022, an additional public meeting is being organised at the request of the Commission of Inquiry and in conjunction with the Prefecture of Val-de-Marne.
This third public meeting will be held on:
Thursday, February 24 at 6:30 p.m.
at the Salle des Fêtes in Neuilly-Plaisance
11 avenue du Maréchal Foch
The vaccination pass will be requested at the entrance to the room
The public inquiry continues until 2 March 2022
For more information, consult the investigation file
- Online, on this site in the media library
- Online, on the website of the public inquiry
- At the headquarters of the public inquiry:
Prefecture of Val-de-Marne
Directorate for the Coordination of Public Policies and Territorial Support
Office of Environment and Public Utility Procedures
21-29 avenue Charles de Gaulle
94000 CRETEIL
- At the offices (see dates, times and places below)
As the file is a very large document made up of many documents, a reading guide is made available to you and explains what you will find in each document.
Consult the information file: Discover a summary presentation of the project.
Meeting with the Commission of Inquiry
In Fontenay-sous-Bois,
The House of the Citizen and Associative Life, 16 rue du Révérend Père Lucien Aubry:
- Monday 28 February from 2 pm to 5 pm
In Montreuil
Community centre, Centre social du Grand Air, 40 rue du Bel Air:
- Tuesday 1 March from 2 pm to 5 pm
Neuilly-Plaisance
Hôtel de Ville, 6 rue du Général de Gaulle:
- Tuesday 1 March from 2 pm to 5 pm
In Paris 12th
12th arrondissement town hall office AG10 – on the ground floor – near the general reception, 130 avenue Daumesnil:
- Monday, February 28 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
In Vincennes
Cœur de Ville building, Salle des Académiciens (ground floor), 98 rue de Fontenay:
- Tuesday 1 March from 3 pm to 6 pm
Giving feedback on the project
- Online, on the electronic register: prolongement-ligne1-metro-val-de-fontenay.enquetepublique.net
- By email: [email protected]
- By post, to the headquarters of the inquiry:
To the attention of the Commission of Inquiry for the extension of Metro 1
Prefecture of Val-de-Marne
Directorate for the Coordination of Public Policies and Territorial Support
Office of Environment and Public Utility Procedures
21-29 avenue Charles de Gaulle
94000 CRETEIL
- On the paper registers made available:
