New public meeting on Thursday 24 February at 6.30 pm

Publication date: February 21, 2022

As part of the ongoing public inquiry on the metro 1 extension project in Val de Fontenay, which ends on 2 March 2022, an additional public meeting is being organised at the request of the Commission of Inquiry and in conjunction with the Prefecture of Val-de-Marne.

This third public meeting will be held on:

Thursday, February 24 at 6:30 p.m.

at the Salle des Fêtes in Neuilly-Plaisance

11 avenue du Maréchal Foch

The vaccination pass will be requested at the entrance to the room



The public inquiry continues until 2 March 2022

For more information, consult the investigation file

Online, on this site in the media library

Online, on the website of the public inquiry

At the headquarters of the public inquiry:

Prefecture of Val-de-Marne

Directorate for the Coordination of Public Policies and Territorial Support

Office of Environment and Public Utility Procedures

21-29 avenue Charles de Gaulle

94000 CRETEIL

As the file is a very large document made up of many documents, a reading guide is made available to you and explains what you will find in each document.

Consult the information file: Discover a summary presentation of the project.

Meeting with the Commission of Inquiry

In Fontenay-sous-Bois,

The House of the Citizen and Associative Life, 16 rue du Révérend Père Lucien Aubry:

Monday 28 February from 2 pm to 5 pm

In Montreuil

Community centre, Centre social du Grand Air, 40 rue du Bel Air:

Tuesday 1 March from 2 pm to 5 pm

Neuilly-Plaisance

Hôtel de Ville, 6 rue du Général de Gaulle:

Tuesday 1 March from 2 pm to 5 pm

In Paris 12th

12th arrondissement town hall office AG10 – on the ground floor – near the general reception, 130 avenue Daumesnil:

Monday, February 28 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

In Vincennes

Cœur de Ville building, Salle des Académiciens (ground floor), 98 rue de Fontenay:

Tuesday 1 March from 3 pm to 6 pm

Giving feedback on the project