Take part in the consultation on new RER A access to Val de Fontenay
Publication date: December 13, 2017
- creation of an underpass to the east, Allée des Sablons. It will make it possible to create a better North-South crossing to the east of the hub, particularly at the exit in the morning for the RER A from Paris and will prepare the future connection with metro lines 1 and 15.
For more information, visit:
- The consultation leaflet
- the exhibition panels in the Val de Fontenay station
- The project's web page www.ratp.fr/concertations
You can express yourself:
- by returning the T coupon attached to the leaflet (free);
- by email to [email protected]